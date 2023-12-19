Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Short Interest Update

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the November 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,561.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $142.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 2.56.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $239.89 million during the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.52%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

