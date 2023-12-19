BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Director Raluca Dinu Sells 13,029 Shares of Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $25,015.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 773,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Raluca Dinu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Raluca Dinu sold 13,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $23,920.00.

BigBear.ai Trading Down 7.6 %

BBAI stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. BigBear.ai’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $5,390,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth approximately $4,858,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BigBear.ai by 129.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,072,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BigBear.ai by 130.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 423,893 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

