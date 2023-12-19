Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Shares of TECH opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.09. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

