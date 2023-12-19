Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Short Interest Down 7.3% in November

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 848,200 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the November 15th total of 914,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BTDR stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.95 million, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

