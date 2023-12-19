BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives $61.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

BL stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $150.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 772.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

