BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $708.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $771.54.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Down 2.8 %

BlackRock stock opened at $796.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $688.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $690.85. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.