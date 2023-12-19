Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXSL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.93 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 52.89%. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is 87.25%.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

(Get Free Report

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.