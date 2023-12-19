Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Sells $37,500.00 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30.

On Monday, October 2nd, Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $37,403.52.

Block stock opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.19 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. CLSA upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 11.1% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

