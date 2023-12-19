BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 334,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.4 days.
BOC Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of BCVVF stock opened at C$6.73 on Tuesday. BOC Aviation has a twelve month low of C$6.73 and a twelve month high of C$8.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.44.
BOC Aviation Company Profile
