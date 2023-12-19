BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

BOKF stock opened at $84.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.56. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne acquired 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,694.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,179,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,600,000 after acquiring an additional 132,620 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4,763.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 78,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $628,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 1,647.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

