Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the November 15th total of 382,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.
Bolloré Stock Performance
Shares of Bolloré stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Bolloré has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.
About Bolloré
