Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the November 15th total of 382,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Bolloré Stock Performance

Shares of Bolloré stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Bolloré has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.

About Bolloré

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

