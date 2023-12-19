Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Boyd Gaming has increased its dividend by an average of 40.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Boyd Gaming has a payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $6.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.78. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 32.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Further Reading

