Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III Sells 25,202 Shares

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2023

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHGGet Free Report) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 25,202 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $154,740.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $183,751.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bright Health Group Price Performance

Bright Health Group stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $86.40. The company has a market cap of $42.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($8.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $269.40 million during the quarter. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 85.40% and a negative return on equity of 617.31%.

Institutional Trading of Bright Health Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 393.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.