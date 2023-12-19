Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III Sells 25,202 Shares

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 25,202 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $154,740.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $183,751.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bright Health Group stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $86.40. The company has a market cap of $42.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($8.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $269.40 million during the quarter. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 85.40% and a negative return on equity of 617.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 393.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

