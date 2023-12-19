Brokerages Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target at $36.71

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $35.92 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

