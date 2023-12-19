Brokerages Set Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) PT at $225.40

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAR

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $188.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.40. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $153.55 and a 1-year high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $21.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 40.18 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $3,341,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at $806,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 17,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.