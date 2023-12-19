Brokerages Set Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) PT at $46.08

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEAM. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

In other news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

BEAM stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

