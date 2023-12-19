Brokerages Set Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target at $89.80

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECH. TheStreet cut Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $386,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 611,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after buying an additional 61,190 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,917,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

