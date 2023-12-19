Brokerages Set boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Target Price at GBX 42.39

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 42.39 ($0.54).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 45 ($0.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of boohoo group to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 47 ($0.59) to GBX 18.50 ($0.23) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of boohoo group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

boohoo group stock opened at GBX 39.45 ($0.50) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07. The company has a market capitalization of £501.03 million, a PE ratio of -572.14 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.26. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 27.77 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 60.94 ($0.77).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

