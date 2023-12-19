Brokerages Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Target Price at $49.27

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.27.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $47.95.
Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $842.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. Analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.
