Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Target Price at $58.67

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. The stock has a market cap of $756.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.75. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

In other news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang acquired 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,455.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang bought 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,455.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Peyton bought 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $100,058.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,999.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 231,654 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 185,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $9,052,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 128,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $7,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

