Brokerages Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT at $71.42

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.42.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

NYSE EIX opened at $69.76 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 91.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Edison International by 108.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 87,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 45,725 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 802.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Edison International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,842,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,911,000 after acquiring an additional 317,297 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,119,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Edison International by 266.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,877 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

