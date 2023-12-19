Brokerages Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT at $109.13

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of ENTG opened at $118.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 90.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.29. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.82.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.33 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 37.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,901 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 12.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

