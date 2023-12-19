Brokerages Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) PT at $15.90

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 74,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,742,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

