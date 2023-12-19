Brokerages Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Target Price at $25.57

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 27.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after buying an additional 105,015 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 83.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 432,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 197,114 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 389,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 26,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,157,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,545,000 after buying an additional 39,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $4,996,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.53, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 564.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

