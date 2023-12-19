Brokerages Set Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Target Price at $38.29

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.27, a PEG ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.32). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $180.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $98,713.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,916.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $98,713.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,916.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $63,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 343,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,497,640. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,615,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,296,000 after buying an additional 429,532 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 26,983 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

