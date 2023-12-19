Brokerages Set NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Price Target at $52.50

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $50.58 on Friday. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.56.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.35 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 169.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 247,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after buying an additional 155,960 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

