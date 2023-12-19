Brokerages Set Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Target Price at GBX 965.83

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 965.83 ($12.21).
Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($13.79) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.
Pennon Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Pennon Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.04 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.88%.
About Pennon Group
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
