Brokerages Set Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) PT at C$35.19

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Saputo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

Insider Activity

Saputo Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, Director Thomas Atherton acquired 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$198,173.25. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAP opened at C$26.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$27.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.40. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$25.75 and a 1-year high of C$37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. The company has a market cap of C$11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. Saputo had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.48 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Saputo will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.33%.

About Saputo

(Get Free Report

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.