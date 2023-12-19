Brokers Issue Forecasts for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Advanced Energy Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $409.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.84 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $109.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.32. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $126.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.82 and a 200-day moving average of $104.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $457,600,000 after acquiring an additional 37,231 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $897,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 28.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $103,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,618 shares in the company, valued at $270,334.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,766 shares of company stock valued at $371,084. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

