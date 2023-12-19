Brokers Offer Predictions for Lockheed Martin Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $27.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $27.05. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $27.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q1 2024 earnings at $6.19 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LMT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $446.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 16,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Etfidea LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

