Brokers Offer Predictions for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report issued on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.4 %

PECO opened at $36.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $37.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 248.94%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Articles

