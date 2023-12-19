Brokers Set Expectations for PVH Corp.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of PVH in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $10.46 per share.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $118.68 on Monday. PVH has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PVH news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 5,100 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $586,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,079. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 943.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in PVH by 29.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $476,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PVH by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,601,000 after buying an additional 506,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $32,359,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,439,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

