Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.95.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

BKD stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookdale Senior Living

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Marcus E. Bromley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,158.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $80,451. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,881,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after buying an additional 129,005 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 397,286 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

