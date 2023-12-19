Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 836,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Bruker stock opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Bruker by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

