Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.86.

BC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:BC opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $95.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 140.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,578 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $53,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 127.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 485,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after buying an additional 478,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 80.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,663,000 after buying an additional 340,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

