BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in November

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the November 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $15.05.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
