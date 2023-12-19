Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives GBX 2,989.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,989.17 ($37.80).
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Goodbody upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.47) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.88) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday.
LON:BNZL opened at GBX 3,161 ($39.98) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,967.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,915.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,163.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,680 ($33.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,226.48 ($40.81).
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
