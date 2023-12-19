Burt Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VZ opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

