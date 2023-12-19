Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Insider Acquires C$90,059.38 in Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 62,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$90,059.38.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Sime Armoyan bought 11,700 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.02 per share, with a total value of C$47,000.07.

On Thursday, December 7th, Sime Armoyan bought 300 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.86 per share, with a total value of C$558.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Sime Armoyan acquired 300 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.86 per share, with a total value of C$557.58.

On Monday, November 27th, Sime Armoyan acquired 200 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.86 per share, with a total value of C$372.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 900 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.86 per share, with a total value of C$1,674.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Sime Armoyan acquired 5,300 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.86 per share, with a total value of C$9,848.99.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.08. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.70 and a twelve month high of C$7.35. The stock has a market cap of C$333.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.90.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.32. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The firm had revenue of C$483.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 1.6784314 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

