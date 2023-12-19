Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Short Interest Down 6.1% in November

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 434,700 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 463,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Camden National Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CAC stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Camden National has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $554.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Camden National had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $37.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Further Reading

