Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $58.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

CM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM opened at $45.48 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.6623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

