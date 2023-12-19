Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Shares of ENDTF opened at C$9.70 on Tuesday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.76 and a twelve month high of C$10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2.76.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

