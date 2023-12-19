CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $384.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.80. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CapStar Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 156.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the third quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.