Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,505,200 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 3,708,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.7 days.
Capstone Copper Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CSCCF opened at C$4.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.27. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$3.14 and a 12-month high of C$5.32.
Capstone Copper Company Profile
