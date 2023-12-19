Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.14.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

HD opened at $350.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $354.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

