Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 61 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $376.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $386.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.99.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

