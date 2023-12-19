Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 220,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 99,388 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $138.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,157.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average is $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $141.82.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

