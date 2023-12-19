Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $26,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 9,224 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 517,624 shares of company stock worth $170,064,214. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ META opened at $344.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $885.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $347.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

