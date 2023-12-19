Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Short Interest Update

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,820,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the November 15th total of 113,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $3,052,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Macquarie decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Stories

