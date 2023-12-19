Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

About Carver Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.