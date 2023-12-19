Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
